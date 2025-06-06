Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 88 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Safeguard Financial LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $10,163,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,546,299 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Stock Down 0.4%
V stock opened at $366.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $371.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $676.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.10.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- What is a support level?
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.