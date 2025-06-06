Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 88 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Safeguard Financial LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $10,163,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,546,299 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 0.4%

V stock opened at $366.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $371.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $676.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.