SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $251.30 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

