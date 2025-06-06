McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,266 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after buying an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.