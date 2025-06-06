Riverview Trust Co Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $259.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day moving average is $205.65. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.