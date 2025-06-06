Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 151 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 25,047.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 881,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,394,000 after acquiring an additional 286,765 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Garmin by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,067,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,726,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,344 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $205.32 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $246.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.