Burkett Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Burkett Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 171,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

