Snider Financial Group Sells 209 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Snider Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDLO opened at $61.34 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

