PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PULS. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

