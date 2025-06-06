Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,904,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,466,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 392,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.68 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,072 shares of company stock worth $26,943,219 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

