McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,507 T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.50% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.34 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

