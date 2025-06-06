FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.28), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 113.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $118.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of FuelCell Energy worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

