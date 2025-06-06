Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Insider Mark Hopman Sells 868 Shares

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hopman sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $15,528.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.48. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Beta Bionics Trading Up 0.5%
BBNX opened at $19.55 on Friday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90.
Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
