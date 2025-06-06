Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Insider Mark Hopman Sells 868 Shares

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hopman sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $15,528.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.48. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beta Bionics Trading Up 0.5%

BBNX opened at $19.55 on Friday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90.

Get Beta Bionics alerts:

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBNX

Beta Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.