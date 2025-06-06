Top Entertainment Stocks To Consider – June 5th

Alibaba Group, Roblox, Walt Disney, BigBear.ai, Arista Networks, SEA, and Comcast are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or exhibiting entertainment content and experiences—ranging from film and television studios and streaming platforms to gaming firms, live‐event promoters, and theme parks. Their performance often hinges on consumer tastes, content release schedules, box‐office or subscription growth, and broader economic conditions affecting discretionary spending. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the entertainment industry’s potential for franchise hits, technological innovation, and global audience expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.92. 10,297,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,976,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.35. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $286.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

RBLX stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.90. 7,811,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,327. Roblox has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.15. 3,587,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,018,270. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $203.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 90,595,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,830,289. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,198. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. SEA has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.28. 7,735,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

