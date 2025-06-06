SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.4%

XAR stock opened at $194.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $197.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.39.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.