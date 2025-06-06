Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VOO opened at $545.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

