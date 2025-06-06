European Green Transition Plc O (LON:EGT) Posts Earnings Results

European Green Transition Plc O (LON:EGT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.95) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

European Green Transition Plc O Stock Performance

Shares of EGT stock opened at GBX 7.45 ($0.10) on Friday. European Green Transition Plc O has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.80 ($0.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.78. The stock has a market cap of £10.77 million and a PE ratio of -15.19.

European Green Transition Plc O Company Profile

European Green Transition plc (quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker “EGT”) is a business operating in the green transition space in Europe. EGT intends to capitalise on the opportunities created by Europe’s transition to a green, renewables-focused economy and plans to expand its existing portfolio of green economy assets through M&A, targeting revenue generating businesses that support the green transition.

