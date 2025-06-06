Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after buying an additional 62,993 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC now owns 129,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

