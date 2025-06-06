Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPG opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

