iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Stock Position Raised by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,755,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,783,000 after buying an additional 171,255 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 437,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 349,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EEMV opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

