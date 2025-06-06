iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Raised by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 89,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

