McNamara Financial Services Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0%

GS opened at $605.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $554.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

