Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $171,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 659,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in US Foods by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $79.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

