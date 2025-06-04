Apella Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

DFAS stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

