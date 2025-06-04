Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Expands By 30.2%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 921,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Safe & Green Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 350,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,499. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Safe & Green has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.75.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

