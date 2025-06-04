Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $419.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $415.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.