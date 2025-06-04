Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 1.6%

LIN opened at $471.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

