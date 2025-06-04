International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital World Investors increased its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $265.38 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $163.88 and a one year high of $269.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

