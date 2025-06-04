Top Travel Stocks To Follow Today – June 3rd

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, Booking, SoFi Technologies, and American Express are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves travel and tourism—airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car‐rental firms, online booking platforms and related service providers. Their performance tends to track consumer discretionary spending, economic cycles and factors like fuel costs or geopolitical events. Investors in travel stocks seek exposure to the industry’s growth prospects as global travel demand expands or recovers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $1,052.37. 1,295,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $986.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $977.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $274.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $20.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,518.64. 110,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,600.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,919.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,917.01.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 42,552,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,520,976. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.79. 1,135,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.79.

