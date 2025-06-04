TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.27. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

