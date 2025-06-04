Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE LMT opened at $480.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

