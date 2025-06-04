Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Progressive by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 51,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,651 shares of company stock worth $12,017,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $287.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.