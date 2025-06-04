Veracity Capital LLC Has $679,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

