Snowflake’s (SNOW) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $245.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

SNOW stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.00. 1,428,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,428.48. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,779 shares of company stock worth $156,261,943. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

