Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.24 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. The company has a market cap of $267.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

