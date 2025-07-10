Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $556.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.27 and a 200-day moving average of $505.52. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

