Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $10.36 Million Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

