Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $573.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $692.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $575.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

