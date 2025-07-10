Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

