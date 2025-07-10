Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 201 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $696.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $726.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $626.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

