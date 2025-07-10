Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $787.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

