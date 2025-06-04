NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 50% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 565,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 80,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

