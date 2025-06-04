Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:NMCO opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
