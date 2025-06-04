Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMCO opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund ( NYSE:NMCO Free Report ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

