Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declares $0.11 — Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NPCT opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund ( NYSE:NPCT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.