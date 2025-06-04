Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declares $0.11 — Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NPCT opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund
