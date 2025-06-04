JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

