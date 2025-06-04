Strategic Planning Group LLC Buys 13,544 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.