Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,377,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 4,461,198 shares.The stock last traded at $36.31 and had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

