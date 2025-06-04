SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.67. 838,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,590,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

