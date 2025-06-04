Floyd Financial Group LLC Buys 1,476 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Floyd Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

