Floyd Financial Group LLC Sells 3,522 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Floyd Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

