Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,223,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 1,807,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,176.3 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

About Sampo Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.