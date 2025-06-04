Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,223,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 1,807,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,176.3 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.
About Sampo Oyj
